New equation in the offing: Manjhi, Owaisi to address joint rally in Bihar over CAA, NRC

PATNA: Bihar politics is taking new turn each moment as the next assembly elections in the state come closer.

Irked at not getting due weightage withiin the Grand Alliance, former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Jitan Ram Manjhi has now planned to join hands with All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

As per the plan, Manjhi and Owaisi are to jointly address a rally in Bihar over the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register for Citizens (NRC).

“Both the leaders will share the dais and jointly address the rally in Kishanganj on December 29,” HAM spokesperson Danish Rizwan told the media on Wednesday.

Kishanganj which has nearly 70 percent Muslim population in the first seat where the AIMIM opened its account by defeating the Congress candidate in recently-held assembly by-elections.

Reports said Manjhi is angry at not being given due importance by the Grand Alliance partners. During the December 21 “Bihar bandh” called by the RJD too, Manjhi was conspicuous by his absence although other alliance partners such as the Congress and the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party were seen actively joining the shutdown.

Reports said Manjhi is trying hard to form an alliance of Dalits and Muslims in Bihar quite like on the pattern of what BSP president Miss Mayawati did in Uttar Pradesh.

But there is hardly any possibility of his effort proving successful except for a few seats in border region. The reason behind it is that the Muslim community is hugely angry at the CAA and NRC, and has been protesting on the streets but they don’t want to split their votes by supporting just every party which opposes the twin issues.

In most likelihood, they would lend their support to only that party which is in a position to defeat the BJP in the elections. They have already displayed their intention by joining the RJD’s bandh in huge numbers.

Bihar just came to a grinding halt during the shutdown as huge crowds of protesters took to the streets and joined the bandh.