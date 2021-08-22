The Bihar Post

Nepalese women married in Bihar not to get benefits of reservations in panchayat polls

BiharIndiaWORLD
By Bihar Post Desk
reservations, panchayat polls, Bihar, panchayat poll schedule
Representational image
52

PATNA—The Nepalese women getting Indian citizenship can’t get the benefits of reservation in panchayat elections in Bihar although they can contest elections, state election commission has ruled.

According to the state election commission (SEC), the Nepalese women can’t get the benefits of reservations in panchayat polls even after getting Indian citizenship after marriage.

You May Like this also

COVID-19: Online classes badly impact…

Bihar Post Desk

Caste Census: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

The commission said the caste of a woman is decided by the caste of her father, and not by the caste her husband belongs to.

“So, these women can’t avail benefits of reservations in panchayat polls on the basis of caste certificates issued from Nepal,” the SEC has told the local media on Sunday.

The elections to three-tier panchayat elections in Bihar will start from September 24 an continue till December 12. They will be conducted in 11 phases.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6413 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar govt announces cash incentives to…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar govt announces to give Rs15,000 to…

Bihar Post Desk

Schools under floodwater: After…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 2,035

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More