Nepalese women married in Bihar not to get benefits of reservations in panchayat polls

PATNA—The Nepalese women getting Indian citizenship can’t get the benefits of reservation in panchayat elections in Bihar although they can contest elections, state election commission has ruled.

According to the state election commission (SEC), the Nepalese women can’t get the benefits of reservations in panchayat polls even after getting Indian citizenship after marriage.

The commission said the caste of a woman is decided by the caste of her father, and not by the caste her husband belongs to.

“So, these women can’t avail benefits of reservations in panchayat polls on the basis of caste certificates issued from Nepal,” the SEC has told the local media on Sunday.

The elections to three-tier panchayat elections in Bihar will start from September 24 an continue till December 12. They will be conducted in 11 phases.