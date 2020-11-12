The Bihar Post

NDA ‘hijacked’ people’s mandate in Bihar again, alleges Tejashwi

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
Tejashwi Yadav, Election Commission, Bihar polls, vote counting, NDA, mandate hijack, postal ballots, Bihar election result, Bihar news FILE PHOTOGRAPH
32

PATNA—RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday accused the NDA of “hijacking” people’s mandate saying it was in favour of the Grand Alliance which he heads.

“Whoever from the NDA sits on the throne of chief minister but the real winner is the Grand Alliance,” Tejashwi said, speaking to the media for the first time after losing the assembly elections in the state.

- Sponsored -

He said the people mandate was in favour of the Grand Alliance and he would very soon be undertaking  “thanksgiving” tours of Bihar to thank the masses for their support.

You May Like this also

Nitish Kumar has conceded…

Bihar Post Desk

‘This is my last election,’…

Bihar Post Desk

“The mandate favoured the Grand Alliance but Election Commission’s result was in favour of the NDA,” Tejashwi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Tejashwi also raised questions over the way votes were counted and large number of postal ballots were cancelled by the polling officials without citing any reasons.

He alleged the NDA “managed” to win at least 15 seats with some 12,000 votes saying the NDA got only 0.1 percent votes more than the RJD-led Grand Alliance.

“The question now is that how can they win extra 15 seats with some 12,000 extra votes?” asked Tejashwi.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5885 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Modi has nothing new to offer, continues…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar polls 2020: How BJP leaders got…

Bihar Post Desk

Pappu Yadav fractures hand midway…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,780

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More