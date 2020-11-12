NDA ‘hijacked’ people’s mandate in Bihar again, alleges Tejashwi

PATNA—RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday accused the NDA of “hijacking” people’s mandate saying it was in favour of the Grand Alliance which he heads.

“Whoever from the NDA sits on the throne of chief minister but the real winner is the Grand Alliance,” Tejashwi said, speaking to the media for the first time after losing the assembly elections in the state.

He said the people mandate was in favour of the Grand Alliance and he would very soon be undertaking “thanksgiving” tours of Bihar to thank the masses for their support.

“The mandate favoured the Grand Alliance but Election Commission’s result was in favour of the NDA,” Tejashwi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Tejashwi also raised questions over the way votes were counted and large number of postal ballots were cancelled by the polling officials without citing any reasons.

He alleged the NDA “managed” to win at least 15 seats with some 12,000 votes saying the NDA got only 0.1 percent votes more than the RJD-led Grand Alliance.

“The question now is that how can they win extra 15 seats with some 12,000 extra votes?” asked Tejashwi.