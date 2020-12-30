The Bihar Post

NDA conflict: Lalu tells party leaders to tone down attacks on Nitish Kumar

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
RANCHI/PATNA—Jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad has reportedly advised his party leaders not to make frontal attacks on Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Informed sources said Lalu Prasad undergoing treatment at RIMS in Ranchi had engaged top party leaders to woo the JD-U leaders, citing their old relations with the Janata family.

The RJD president has also asked his family members to refrain from making frontal attacks on the chief minister, perhaps hoping the cracks in the Bihar NDA may ultimately lead to new political realignments in Bihar.

“Lalu has strictly warned his party leaders against slamming the JD-U, instead they have been told to mount assaults on the BJP,” a person in the service of Lalu Prasad was quoted as telling a Hindi newspaper.

The entire JD-U leadership is currently boiling with anger after the BJP caused split in the Arunachal JD-U and inducted six of the seven legislators to the party.

On Wednesday, a senior RJD leader Shyam Rajak claimed at least 17 JD-U legislators were in touch with the party but they have been told to wait until their number increases to 28.

This comes a day after another RJD leader Uday Narayan Chaudhary extended an open offer to chief minister to join the Grand Alliance and help install Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar chief minister while it would project them as the PM candidate for 2024.

