NDA CM face Nitish Kumar goes missing from BJP’s election ad, fuels speculations

PATNA—Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has mysteriously gone missing from the advertisement issued by the BJP on Sunday, fuelling speculations.

While the ad carries the bold photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NDA’s chief ministerial candidate Nitish Kumar is nowhere to be seen.

The full page ad says “Bhajpa Hai To Bharosa Hai. NDA Ko Jitayen”.

The move has fueled speculations with the experts asking if this is an attempt to sideline Nitish.

The BJP also makes the promise to give free Covid-19 vaccine to each Bihar residents once available, creation of 19 lakh jobs, setting up solar pumps in agriculture farms and houses for everyone.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) which is contesting elections alone in this election has taken a dig at Nitish Kumar, indirectly saying this should be an eye-opener for the chief minister.

The BJP is already taking independent lines which don’t match the stand of the chief minister.

The first is BJP’s announcement to give create 19 lakh jobs in Bihar. Nitish reacted bitterly to similar jobs promise by Grand Alliance’s CM face Tejashwi Yadav but has maintained studied silence over BJP’s announcement.

Tejashwi promised to give 10 lakh jobs to youths if voted to power in the state.

Initially, some BJP leaders such as deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi accompanied Nitish on his campaign but now he is moving alone after Modi testing Covid-19 positive.

Apart from Modi, four other top BJP leaders and party’s “Star Campaigners” have tested positive, and have either got them admitted to the hospitals or isolated themselves.

The three-phase assembly elections in Bihar start next week from October 28.