The Bihar Post

NDA CM face Nitish Kumar goes missing from BJP’s election ad, fuels speculations

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
Nitish Kumar, BJP ad, Narendra Modi, Bihar polls, Sushil Modi, Tejashwi job offer, BJP, Covid-19, missing Nitish, Bihar elections, Bihar, LJP, Chirag Paswan BIHAR POST
36

PATNA—Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has mysteriously gone missing from the advertisement issued by the BJP on Sunday, fuelling speculations.

While the ad carries the bold photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NDA’s chief ministerial candidate Nitish Kumar is nowhere to be seen.

- Sponsored -

The full page ad says “Bhajpa Hai To Bharosa Hai. NDA Ko Jitayen”.

The move has fueled speculations with the experts asking if this is an attempt to sideline Nitish.

The BJP ad issued in local newspapers in Bihar on Sunday

The BJP also makes the promise to give free Covid-19 vaccine to each Bihar residents once available, creation of 19 lakh jobs, setting up solar pumps in agriculture farms and houses for everyone.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) which is contesting elections alone in this election has taken a dig at Nitish Kumar, indirectly saying this should be an eye-opener for the chief minister.

You May Like this also

Huge Setback for BJP as party’s…

Bihar Post Desk

BJP under fire for promising free…

Bihar Post Desk

The BJP is already taking independent lines which don’t match the stand of the chief minister.

The first is BJP’s announcement to give create 19 lakh jobs in Bihar. Nitish reacted bitterly to similar jobs promise by Grand Alliance’s CM face Tejashwi Yadav but has maintained studied silence over BJP’s announcement.

Tejashwi promised to give 10 lakh jobs to youths if voted to power in the state.

Initially, some BJP leaders such as deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi accompanied Nitish on his campaign but now he is moving alone after Modi testing Covid-19 positive.

Apart from Modi, four other top BJP leaders and party’s “Star Campaigners” have tested positive, and have either got them admitted to the hospitals or isolated themselves.

The three-phase assembly elections in Bihar start next week from October 28.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5865 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Politics no longer the ‘last…

Bihar Post Desk

Nitish, minister face angry protests as…

Bihar Post Desk

LJP fields transgender from a key north…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,773

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More