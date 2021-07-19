NDA ally Nitish Kumar terms Pegasus snooping report as ‘dirty and worthless’

PATNA—Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar termed the Pegasus snooping report as ‘dirty and worthless’ saying the new technologies were being used to disturb the people.

“All this is dirty and rubbish. It’s not a good thing to disturb someone. Absolutely useless in my opinion,” the chief minister told the media on the sidelines of the weekly Junta Durbar on Monday.

He said the new technology is being misused. “All these are hampering people’s works,” he said.

Kumar represents the Janata Dal United (JD-U) which is an ally of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre . Earlier this month, the JD-U joined the Union Cabinet.

The government has denied any involvement in the surveillance.

“The allegations regarding government surveillance on specific people have no concrete basis or truth associated with it whatsoever,” the government has said.

Several news reports claimed on Sunday that a data leak investigation revealed that a spying software, called Pegasus, was used for surveillance of prominent citizens including government officials and journalists.