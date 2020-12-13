NDA ally demands imposition of President’s Rule over law & order situation in Bihar

PATNA—The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), a key ally of the BJP at the Centre, has demanded for imposition of President’s Rule in Bihar citing “collapse” of law and order situation in the state.

Bihar is currently ruled by the NDA headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar of the JD-U. The NDA comprises the BJP, JD-U, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikashseel Insan Party (VIP).

“We urge the Union Home Minister to clamp President’s Rule in Bihar since law and order situation has touched an alarming level,” LJP leader Krishna Singh said in a letter to Amit Shah.

He alleged the murder, loot and rape had become an order of the day and the people were living in a state of panic.

“There was not a single day when criminal incidents didn’t take place right since the new government came to power last month,” he said.

LJP spokesperson Rajesh Bhatt mounted even harsher attacks on the Nitish Kumar government, describing chief minister’s “Seven Resolves-Part-II” as “Jungle Raj-Part-II”.

In the past one fortnight, the chief minister has held meetings with officials thrice over the law and order situation in the state following a surge in criminal incidents.

The LJP which went to polls alone in the just-held assembly polls has continued launching attacks on the Nitish Kumar government over various issues, such as law and order and corruption.

In the just-held polls, the LJP had fielded candidates on 135 seats—mostly against the JD-U, bringing its tally sharply down to 43 from 71 in 2015.

The LJP too suffered badly as it was able to win only one seat. The LJP is headed by Chirag Paswan.