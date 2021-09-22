The Bihar Post

NCC cadet gives a hot chase to mobile snatcher in Patna, hands him to police

By Bihar Post Desk
Rehnuma Khan
PATNA—A young NCC cadet gave a hot chase to mobile snatcher in Patna and ultimately caught him before handing him over to the police, earning wide laurels.

Rehnuma Khan, a resident of Bakhtiyatpur locality in Patna, was returning to her home after getting NCC training in the state capital when a criminal snatched her mobile phone in the Fraser Road locality and stated fleeing.

Without wasting any time, she gave a hot chase to the criminal and finally caught him near Buddha Smriti Park after some half kilometer chase.

With the help of the local residents who gathered on the spot, she handed over the criminal to the local Kotwali police.

During the search, two mobile phones including the one snatched from the girl, were recovered from his possession.

“We are proud of Rehnuma Khan who showed exemplary courage to catch the mobile snatcher,” a senior NCC official Amit Prakash told the local media.

According to him, they impart various kinds of training to the NCC cadets during training period, which are now bearing fruits.

