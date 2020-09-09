The Bihar Post

#NaBhooleHainNaBhoolaneDenge: RJD revives unfathomable tortures of migrant workers returning homes on foot

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
Bihar assembly polls, migrant workers, Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD, BJP, lockdown, Covid-19, Lalu Prasad, Bihar, Bihar News
28

PATNA—The main Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar has come out with a perfect reply to the BJP’s “Na bhoole hain, na bhoolane denge (we have neither forgotten nor will we let anyone forget)” campaign centering around justice to a Bihar-born actor who allegedly committed suicide in June.

In reply to this BJP’s campaign ahead of Bihar assembly polls, the RJD has kicked off similar campaign seeking justice for hundreds of migrant workers who lost their lives while returning homes on foot during the lockdown period in the peak summer.

- Sponsored -

“It’s you who called Bihari labourers as ‘thieves, goondas and criminals’. Na bhoola hai, na bhoolane denge,” tweeted Tej Pratap Yadav, party legislator and elder son of RJD president Lalu Prasad.

Tej has also tweeted a collage of heart-moving photographs showing the plight of the returning migrants.

Unfathomable tortures of migrant workers returning homes on foot after corona-induced lockdown
You May Like this also

Chirag Paswan’s LJP to contest…

Bihar Post Desk

Nitish has won 2 to 7 seats whenever he…

Bihar Post Desk

One picture shows the skin of an elderly woman’s feet getting peeled off owing to constant walks on foot while another shows a woman wailing inconsolably carrying her dead child in arms.

Yet another photograph shows a man trying hard to ride a truck holding his little child like an object.

Most of the photographs are known to everyone since they already have gone viral in the social media, like the one showing a mother pulling a trolley bag with son resting over it and a crying man talking to someone over mobile phone.

However, there is a basic difference between the two campaigns. While the BJP’s campaign focuses around a particular person, the RJD has raised the issue of the common men who faced unfathomable tortures because of sudden lockdown as a result of Covid-19 outbreak.

Bihar elections are turning very interesting indeed. The elections are scheduled to be held in October/November and the both sides—the ruling NDA and the opposition Grand Alliance—look to be trying hard to win the support of the voters.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5784 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Class nine Dalit girl gang-raped in…

Bihar Post Desk

IMA asks Bihar govt to declare private…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar farmer travels 500 km on bike to…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,747

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More