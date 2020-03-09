The Bihar Post

‘My wife says will elope with someone else if I don’t join her during Holi’

PATNA: A cop has sought leave from the office on a very interesting ground. He said he was apprehensive that his wife would elope would someone else if he didn’t celebrate Holi with her this time.

The newly-recruited constable presently posted at Constable Training School, Nathnagar in Bhagalpur cited unique ground for leave after the department cancelled leave of all policemen during Holi to maintain law and order situation.

“I received a call from my wife on March 5. She told me over phone that she will elope with someone else if I don’t join her at home during Holi,” the constable wrote in his leave petition.

He asked his boss to either grant him five-day leave or convince his wife not to elope with others.

“I have gone into depression after knowing her threats,” the cop said.

The bizarre leave application has gone viral in the social media. If is, however, not known if his leave has been granted or not.

