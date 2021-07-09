The Bihar Post

‘My ancestors were Hindus,’ says Bihar’s lone Muslim minister Zama Khan

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
ZamaKhan, HinduAncestors, Chainpur, BSP, Conversion, Bihar, BiharNews Courtesy: Facebook
57

PATNA—A Bihar minister has created a controversy with his revelation that his ancestors were Hindus.

Bihar’s minority welfare minister Mohammad Zama Khan made this startling revelation while talking to media in Hajipur town on Thursday evening.

You May Like this also

Newly-wed woman divorces hubby as he…

Bihar Post Desk

Floods wreak havoc in many Bihar…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

“My ancestors were Rajputs but they later embraced Islam,” the minister told the media adding the Rajput descendants of his ancestors are still present, with whom they still have family relationship.

The lone Muslim face in the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar said conversion couldn’t be done forcefully. “This happens voluntarily,” he opined.

Khan who was elected on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket from Chainpur seat in Bihar’s Kaimur district joined the ruling Janata Dal United (JD-U) in January this year and was made a minister.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6314 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

‘Mit jayenge, pichhe nahin…

Bihar Post Desk

Stan Swamy dead, hospital tells Bombay…

Bihar Post Desk

Flipkart launches digital platform to…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,920

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More