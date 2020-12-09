The Bihar Post

Muzaffarpur student names Emraan Hashmi, Sunny Leone as parents, Red light area as home address

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A youth doing graduation from a prominent university in Bihar has mentioned his parents’ name as Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone just out of sheer fun.

But, this mischief has landed him in deep trouble with the university authorities announcing severe punitive action against the student who studies in Bachelor of Arts (2nd year).

Authorities at the Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU), Muzaffarpur were puzzled when they came across the admit card of the student identified as Kundan Kumar.

The 20-year-old student  had filled up his examination form from DM Degree College located in Meenapur block of Muzaffarpur district and affiliated to the said university.

The youth not only named Bollywood stars as his parents but also mentioned Charturbhuj Sthan, the red light area in Muzaffarpur town, as his home address.

“This is obviously a mischief for which action will be taken after an inquiry which already has been ordered,” university’ exam controller Manoj Kumar told the local media on Wednesday.

