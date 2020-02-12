Muzaffarpur sex scandal: Judgment delivered but many questions unanswered still

PATNA: Even as a Delhi court’s judgment over the Muzaffarpur child care home sex scandal has come as a major relief for the victims, many questions remain unanswered still.

A Delhi court on February 11, 2020 awarded life imprisonment to key accused Brajesh Thakur and 11 others convicted for sexually assaulting more than three dozen girls at a child care home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district.

Nivedita Jha who filed three complaints in the court in connection with the case is not fully “satisfied” with the judgment of the court as she says it is only “small players” who got caught while the “political bigwigs and other heavyweights” managed to escape.

According to her, the victim girls had told the investigating agency about the alleged involvement of “Tond-wale and Muchha-wale uncles”—men with pot belly and moustaches—but they could not be identified.

“I am not fully satisfied with the court judgment. The case should have been investigated deeply as the politicians, officials and other heavyweights escaped being caught,” Nivedita said in an interview to Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar.

She said she had to frequently rush to the court to get the case properly investigated as the personal tales of the victim girls were “hair-raising”.

The victims had told the investigating agency how they were used to be sent outside and sexually abused, as per the media reports. According to the police, at least 34 girls were sexually abused.

A Left leader said the victim children had also told the investigating agency about the murder of some inmates but the CBI failed to prove it. Instead, the CBI told the court that there was no evidence of murder of children in the shelter home case.

“The judgment has come as a relief to us but real culprits are still out of reach and the CBI is trying to save them,” All India Progressive Women Association (AIPWA) general secretary Meena Tiwari alleged.

The incident came to light in 2018 after Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) highlighted the sordid tale in its audit report submitted to the state government. A medical examination of the girls later confirmed that at least 34 girls had been gang-raped.

Later the Supreme Court took a suo motu cognizance of the incident and ordered a CBI probe into the incident.

Last year, the authorities began demolishing the three-storey building where the girls were allegedly gang-raped. The building housed the office of the NGO Seva Sankalp and Vikas Samiti which ran the care home for destitute girls.

Authorities say the accused had constructed the building in utter violation of the rules. Reports said the government had issued order for the construction of G+1 building but the accused added two more floors to it.