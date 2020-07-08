The Bihar Post

Sushant suicide: Court rejects petition seeking registration of case against Salman, Johar among others

PATNA—A local court in Bihar has rejected a petition seeking registration of cases against top Bollywood personalities, charging them with encouraging Bihar-born actor Sushant Singh Rajput to end his life.

Chief Judicial magistrate of Muzaffarpur, Mukesh Kumar dismissed the petition citing the matter was beyond his jurisdictions.

A Muzaffarpur-based lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha had filed the petition against Bollywood celebrities, such as  Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Shajid Nadiawala, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta kapoor and others under various sections of the IPC.

“I will challenge the CJM’s order before the district court,” Ojha told the local media shortly after his petition was dismissed.

In the complaint petition filed in the Muzaffarpur court, the complaint Ojha, a lawyer, mentioned that after watching TV news channels and going through newspapers, he came to know how the accused persons were hatching a conspiracy against the young actor to ensure he doesn’t get works in the film industry.

“Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which ultimately prompted him to take the extreme step,” Ojha mentioned in his three-page complaint petition.

He alleged for the past several months, the accused persons had been torturing Sushsant since the promising Bihar actor had left a deep imprint on film industry through his acting.

