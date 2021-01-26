The Bihar Post

Muslim women take out Tiranga Yatra to support protesting farmers on Delhi border

BiharIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
farmers protest, farm laws, Muslim women, tiranga yatra, tractor rallies, Munger, Bihar, MSP, Bihar, Bihar News,
50

PATNA—Muslim women took out a Tiranga Yatra in Bihar in support of the agitating farmers who have been protesting against the controversial farm laws for the past about two months.

Hundreds of Muslim women draped in burqas joined the 100-metere-long Tiranga yatra which was taken out in Munger district on the Republic Day.

- Sponsored -

During the rally which passed through various thoroughfares of the Munger town, the women kept on shouting slogans like “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan, Khush Rahe Mera Hindustan”.

“When the daughters are lending full support to the thousands of farmers protesting on Delhi border in the chilling cold, why can’t we support them?” asked Ishrat Jahan leading the yatra.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) and Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Mahasabha took out tractor rallies across the state on Tuesday in support of the protesting farmers.

You May Like this also

#Release_Lalu_Yadav trends as ailing RJD…

Bihar Post Desk

Man throws fishing net to catch fish,…

Bihar Post Desk
tractor raly, bihar, farm laws, CPIML, farmers protest, bihar news
Muslim women take out Tiranga Yatra to support protesting farmers on Delhi border

They were demanding cancellation of the controversial farm laws and giving legal status to the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Dozens of tractors fitted with national and red flags passed through various routes of the state capital today as rallyists shouted slogans against the Prime Minister.

“The farmers’ protests have created a sort of environment which was witnessed during the freedom movement. Now, the entire country is uniting against the present government,” said Dhirendra Jha, national president of Akhil Bhartiya Khet Aur Gramin Mazdoor Sabha.

He said they would not allow another “company rule” in the country.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6022 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Missing enthusiasm among people for…

Bihar Post Desk

Major fire breaks out at India’s…

Bihar Post Desk

Truckload of grass from Kolkata to give…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,818

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More