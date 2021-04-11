The Bihar Post

Muslim religious leaders unhappy over closure of mosques during Ramzan

BiharIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
mosque closure, Covid-19, Ramzan, Bihar, Imarat-e-Sharaih Courtesy: Imarat-e-Sharaih/Bihar
50

PATNA: Muslim clerics in Bihar have expressed anguish over the closure of places of worship as a result of COVID-19.

Their annoyance emanates from the fact that the holy month of Ramzan is to begin from April 14 which will affect their special prayers.

- Sponsored -

The anguished Muslim religious leaders have now planned to meet Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and appeal to him to reconsider his government’s decision.

“The people offer special prayers in mosques during the holy month of Ramzan which is to start in a couple of days. The closure of mosques will create problems for us,” said the religious leaders who held a meeting over the issue on Saturday.

You May Like this also

Historians, scholars protest…

Bihar Post Desk

Villager passes 14 years in jail for no…

Bihar Post Desk

The leaders attending the meeting said the government has allowed the functioning of hotels, cinema halls, parks and offices with certain restrictions but has ordered closure of places of worship. “This is not fair,” the leaders said.

Among other who attended the meeting included Maulana Samshad Rahmani, vice-president of Imarat-e-Shariah, Alhaj Husn Ahmed Qadari, general secretary of Jamait Ulema Hind (Bihar), and Maulana Shamiuddin Ahmed.

Imarat-e-Sharaih general secretary Maulana Shibli Al Quasmi said they would not be able to collect donations from the devotees as a result of closure of mosques during Ramzan due to COVID-19.

“This may affect salary payment of Imams (lead prayers), muezzins (proclaim the calls to prayers) and other staffs,” he said.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6136 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar rape victim gets justice after her…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar school body opposes govt’s…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar judge hands out unique B’day…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,855

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More