Muslim children from Jharkhand allege they were denied admissions in Sanskrit schools

RANCHI—Sanskrit schools in Jharkhand have for the first time refused to admit Muslim children saying Madarsas are the better place for study for them, local media has reported.

According to a report in a local vernacular daily Dainik Bhaskar, at least three Sanskrit schools in the Kolhan division of Jharkhand have denied admissions to Muslim children.

They said they have been verbally communicated by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) not to take admissions of Muslim children this year.

Last year, about 3,500 children had taken admission in Sanskrit schools. Of them, 435 were Muslims, reports said.

Muslim children said the Indian Constitution doesn’t make any discrimination on the basis of religion and any person is free to study any subjects but they are being discriminated against.

“We have got instructions from above not to take admissions of Muslim children in Sanskrit schools. So, we sent back quite many of them,” Principal of Adivasi Sanskrit high School, Saraikela, Dushasan Mahto told the newspaper.

Principal of another Adivasi Sanskrit High School at Chakradharpur, Ganesh Kumar said till last year, they had taken admission of the Muslim children in grade 10.

“But this time we have been told not to do so. We can take admission only after they (Muslim children) procure written orders for admissions from the JAC,” the principal told the media.

“Muslim children should take admissions in general schools. They should not get admissions in Sanskrit schools just to pass grade 10 exam,” Class 10 Coordinator, JAC, Kaushal Mishra told the local media.

He added, “Muslim children don’t study Vedas. So, it’s not fair to get them admitted to such schools”.

JAC chairman Dr Arvind Singh denied any such order passed by the institution. “We will act against schools denying admissions to Muslim children,” Dr Singh asserted.