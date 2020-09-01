The Bihar Post

Mushrooms in classroom: A school’s unique initiative to fight Corona-created financial crisis

BiharIndiaOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
mushroom, mushroom in classroom, bihar, bihar school, Jamui, Bihar, Bihar News, odd news bihar Mushrooms being grown in school classroom IMAGE:BIHAR POST
41

PATNA—A school in the Indian state of Bihar is using dozens of its vacant classrooms for mushroom cultivation after its income dried up as a result of Corona-induced lockdown.

The school running in Bihar’s Jamui town faced severe financial crisis after the Indian government imposed lockdown to tackle Covid-19 outbreak in March this year.

- Sponsored -

To generate money, the school is now using its classrooms for mushroom cultivation. It is earning around Rs100,000 per month from the sale of vegetable in the market.

You May Like this also

Bihar govt announces to give Rs5,000 to…

Bihar Post Desk

Friends in death! Four girls die in a…

Bihar Post Desk

School director Abhishek Kumar said his school ran into severe financial losses due to lockdown and he had no money to pay the teachers and school staff.

So, finally he converted his classrooms into centre of mushroom cultivation which is now giving him good profits.

Abhishek said they would continue with the mushroom business even after the school is reopened for teaching. All non-teaching staffs are lending their help in the business.

Mushroom packets ready for sale in market

There are 30 classrooms in the school and around 1,400 students are enrolled in this residential school imparting teaching from Nursery to Class 10.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5753 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Covid-19 no ground for deferment of…

Bihar Post Desk

Double Blow to RJD: Lalu’s bail…

Bihar Post Desk

Robbers loot ornaments worth Rs1 crore…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,738

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More