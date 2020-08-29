Mushroom farming in classrooms as school runs into severe financial loss due to lockdown

PATNA—A school in Bihar is being used for profitable mushroom cultivation after it was closed down during the nationwide lockdown in March and its income dried up.

The school running in Jamui district of Bihar faced severe financial crisis after the government imposed lockdown to tackle Covid-19.

- Sponsored -

Left with no option, the director of school Abhishek Kumar learnt about the mushroom farming and contacted the farmers engaged in its cultivation.

Finally, he got online training from the agriculture scientists and started the mushroom farming in the school’s classroom.

The idea has proved successful as the school owner is now earning good profits from the mushroom business. The man has now announced to continue this business even after the school is opened.