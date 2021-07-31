Lalan Singh appointed new JD-U president, first from upper caste to get this responsibility

NEW DELHI/PATNA—JD-U MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh was on Saturday elected the new national president of the party.

Singh who was elected at a meeting of the party’s national executive held in New Delhi succeeds RCP Singh who has been appointed as the Union Steel Minister.

The JD-U apparently opted for Singh since the party already remains heavily represented by persons from Kurmi/Koeri castes.

While chief minister Nitish Kumar and RCP Singh come from Kurmi caste, JD-U national parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha and Bihar state president Umesh Kushwaha belong to Koeri community.

Singh who represents Munger in the Lok Sabha is party’s first national chief from the upper caste community in JD-U’s 18-year-old history.

Before Singh, four persons have held the post of the JD-U’s nation chief. They included George Fernandes, Sharad Yadav, Nitish Kumar and RCP Singh.