Angry Chirag Paswan fires top LJP leader for calling NDA ‘united’ in Bihar

PATNA—The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has fired its Munger district president for calling the Bihar “NDA united”.

Munger district president Raghvendra Bharti was sacked the moment after he gave an statement in the media that the NDA is united in Bihar.

“How did he (Bharti) come to this conclusion? This is something to be decided by the national party president Chirag Paswan,” LJP general secretary Shahnawaz Ahmed Kaifi told the media on Thursday.

Kaifi said such statements were totally against the rules of the party as only the national party chief is authorised to issue such statements or decide over any party matters. Bharti has also been warned against making such statements in future too.

The development indicates all is not well in the NDA. There are reports that Chirag Paswan is finding himself uncomfortable in the company of the NDA.

Only last week, Chirag said the face of the NDA could change and asked the workers to be ready to contest on all 243 assembly seats in Bihar.

The next assembly polls in Bihar are scheduled to be held in October/November this year.

