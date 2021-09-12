Mukhiya candidate promises moon: bikes to youths, sewing machines to women and Khaini to elders

PATNA—A Mukhiya candidate in Bihar has promised moon to the voters, literally!

Tufail Ahmed who has filed his nominations for post of the Mukhiya or village council chief from Maqsuda Gram Panchayat in Muzaffarpu district has promised gifts to all sections of voters—from young, women and elders.

If his manifesto is to be believed, he will provide employment to every youth from the village under his jurisdiction, Apache bikes to single youths and sewing machines as well beauty parlours to the women.

But, what is very interesting about his manifesto is his promise to provide village elders one bundle of Khaini (tobacco) to chew and a packet of Beedi—a thin cigarette filled with tobacco—to smoke every day.

As per a report, 25.9 percent people chew tobacco, of which 23.5 percent take smokeless tobacco while a Global Audit Tobacco Survey says 4.2 percent people also smoke beedi.

Health experts say the chances of people falling victim to cancer were strong if they consumed tobacco for five to seven years.

Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) Bihar has revealed that overall tobacco use prevalence declined among adults in the state but more sustained efforts are required to reduce tobacco use prevalence.

The 11-phase three-tier Panchayat elections to elect more than 2.50 lakh panchayat representatives are scheduled to start from September 24.