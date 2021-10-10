The Bihar Post

Mukhiya candidate lands in trouble for riding buffalo to file nominations

BiharOddlyPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
panchayat polls, buffalo, Bihar, Madhepura Image: Social Media
78

PATNA—Authorities in Bihar have registered a case against a Mukhiya candidate for reaching the block office riding a buffalo to file his nominations.

The candidate identified as Ashok Kumar Mehta had reached the Kumarkhand block office in Madhepura district on October 6 to file his nominations. Mehta had filed his paper from Israin-Bela panchayat.

- Sponsored -

However, his move has now landed him in trouble as the local sub-divisional officer Neeraj Kumar has ordered for registering a case of animal cruelty against him.

You May Like this also

Fighting social evils: Bihar tells…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar by-polls turn intriguing as…

Bihar Post Desk

The case has been registered under section 11 of the Animal Cruelty Act, 1960, media reports said.

Reports said the official acted after the local media highlighted the story of the candidate riding a tastefully-decorated buffalo to reach the local block office in the company of large number of supporters to file his nomination papers.

The 11-phase Panchayat elections are currently in progress in Bihar. The voting which began on September 24 will conclude on December 12.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6493 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

RJD says Kanhaiya will prove another…

Bihar Post Desk

Dropping special status demand: How…

Bihar Post Desk

‘Tired of asking’, Nitish…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,664

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More