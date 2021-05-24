The Bihar Post

Muddled Manjhi: NDA ally slams PM for photograph on covid vaccination certificates

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
File photograph
79

PATNA—Split looks wide open within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar.

A key NDA ally Jitan Ram Manjhi who heads the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) has chastised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his photograph on the vaccination certificates.

Manjhi slammed the Prime Minister after he was handed the vaccination certificate which carried the picture of the Prime Minister. He got the both the doses of vaccines at a health centre located at his native village in Gaya.

“If he (Modi) takes credit for Covid vaccination, his photograph should also be printed on the death certificates of persons who died from the virus. This will be fair,” Manjhi tweeted on Monday.He deleted his controversy.

Screenshot of Manjhi Tweet which was deleted later
Screenshot of Manjhi Tweet which was deleted later
Although he deleted his tweet sometime later, he continued taking potshots at the Prime Minister. He suggested that the vaccine certificates, at best, should have the photograph of the President.

But, if the photograph really required on the vaccine certificates, it should be of three persons, the President, the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister.

Manjhi enjoys a blow-hot, blow-cold relationship with the NDA partners. One moment, he looks to be supporting the Prime Minister and chief minister Nitish Kumar, another moment he is found severely criticising both.

Nobody knows his ultimate destination…

