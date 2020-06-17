Mourning families of martyred soldiers want Indian govt to act tough against China

PATNA—The mourning family members of jawans killed while bravely fighting the Chinese army near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh want the Indian government to avenge their supreme sacrifice.

As many as five army jawans from Bihar among 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent conflicts with the Chinese troops on Monday night.

“We are proud of my son sacrificing his life for the sake of the country but his supreme sacrifice will go in vain if the Indian government didn’t avenge the death of our soldiers,” said Nimidar Yadav, father of army jawan Kundan Kumar who attained martyrdom. Kundan who hailed from Saharsa district had joined the Indian army eight years back.

According to his father, Kundan had left his home for Ladakh in February this year while promising to come soon to undertake pilgrimage tour of his parents. “He had promised to come home on two-month leave to take us on pilgrimage but we are not a bid sad, rather we are feeling proud,” his father said.

The family of another martyred jawan Aman Kumar who hailed from Samastipur district too wants the government act against the China. The local villagers too are angry over the way China has acted and want revenge. The soldier was married only a year ago.

The other three jawans who attained martyrdom include Sunil Kumar from Patna, Chandan Kumar from Bhojpur and Jai Kishore Singh from Vaishali. Of them, the body of Sunil Kumar reached Patna by a special plane today.

Top officials and leaders, such as Sushil Modi, Tejashwi Yadav and Jagadanand Singh rushed to the airport to pay last respect to the martyred jawan.