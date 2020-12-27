Mounting Pressures: BJP asks ‘over-burdened’ Nitish Kumar to leave home department

PATNA—The situation is getting slowly tougher for Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in the company of BJP.

In a fresh move, the BJP has asked the chief minister to hand over his home portfolio to someone else so that the law and order problem could be better tackled.

- Sponsored -

“Nitish Kumar is burdened with too many assignments. He must give away home department to someone else. I am not saying he should hand over the ministry to BJP. Let some other JD-U leader take over,” senior BJP leader Sanjay Paswam was quoted as saying in The Indian Express.

Paswan who happens to be a former Union minister said the law and order issue should be effectively handled.

The RSS has also asked the Nitish Kumar to legislate law over “Love-Jihad” on the pattern of the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh state.

“Love Jihad cases are increasing fast and there is a need to frame a harsh law in Bihar too,” RSS’s senior Pracharak and regional organisational secretary (Bihar-Jharkhand) of Hindu Jagran Manch Dr Suman told a workers’ conference in Patna on Friday.

The workers conference was aimed at spreading the base of the Hindu outfit in Bihar.

He said the Manch was always ready to fight for the right of Hindus girls adding those who supported division of India on the basis of religion could not be country’s well wishers.

“Love Jihad” is a term radical Hindu groups use to accuse Muslim men of converting Hindu women by marriage.

Last month, Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, passed a law outlawing so-called “Love Jihad”.

In the past one month since the law came into being, a total of 35 people have been arrested since the Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020— was notified on November 27.