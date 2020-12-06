Mountain man’s daughter gets fund for house construction hours before death

PATNA—A roofless woman in Bihar received the government fund for constructing a house just before her death.

The hapless woman Laungia Devi happens to be the daughter of legendary mountain man Dashrath Manjhi who had literally moved the mountain.

Family members said she applied so many times for the money under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme to replace her thatched house with a concrete building but her petition was rejected.

“She applied so many times in the past five years to avail benefit of the housing scheme but her name was not included in the list of beneficiaries for one reason or the another,” her nephew Mithun Manjhi told the media on Sunday.

She got the first installment of Rs54,000 under this scheme on Thursday, just a day before her death.

“Although she is no more, this benefit will be extended to her dependents,” a local government official Shambhu Chaudhary told the media on Sunday.

Laungia’a father Dashrath Manjhi who hails from Gaya district had literally moved the mountain singlehandedly by cutting through a rocky mountain constantly for over two decades to make a way for others after his wife Falguni Devi died for want of timely medical help owing to lack of road in 1960’s.

For over 22 years from 1960 to 1982, Manjhi made it a daily routine to cut through the rocky Gehlaur hills in his home district of Gaya using a little chisel and hammer.

Eventually, he was able to create a 30 feet-wide and 360 feet-long road which shortened the distance between Wazirgnaj and Atri blocks of Gaya district from 50 km to just 10 km.