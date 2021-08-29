The Bihar Post

Mother jumps into swollen river to save her drowning child

BiharIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
drowning, purnia, jute, Bihar
Representational image
43

PATNA—A woman in Bihar jump into a swollen river to save the life of her three-year-old son after she found him drowning.

Al Qamar, son of Mohamamd Shabbir Ahmad from Amaur block in Purnia district, was playing with his elder brother near a local river when he suddenly fell into the river and began drowning.

- Sponsored -

Tarana Begum who was helping her husband wash jute plants in the river began anxious after not finding her son around.

You May Like this also

Lalu’s RJD sets condition for…

Bihar Post Desk

Maoists kill two villagers in Bihar…

Bihar Post Desk

Even as she threw her looks around anxiously looking for her missing child, the mother noticed the head of her drowning son in the water and hurriedly jumped into the water to save her son without caring for her life.

Eventually, she caught her child with the hair and held him tightly in her arms before coming out of the river.

The boy was instantly admitted to a local primary health centre for treatment. The boy was released after primary treatment.

“The boy is safe and there is nothing to worry,” Dr Anwar Alam who treated the boy told the local media on Sunday.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6429 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Nurse killed, doctor injured in nursing…

Bihar Post Desk

India: Court gives smuggler job of…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar college asks girls to attend…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,952

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More