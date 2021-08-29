Mother jumps into swollen river to save her drowning child

PATNA—A woman in Bihar jump into a swollen river to save the life of her three-year-old son after she found him drowning.

Al Qamar, son of Mohamamd Shabbir Ahmad from Amaur block in Purnia district, was playing with his elder brother near a local river when he suddenly fell into the river and began drowning.

- Sponsored -

Tarana Begum who was helping her husband wash jute plants in the river began anxious after not finding her son around.

Even as she threw her looks around anxiously looking for her missing child, the mother noticed the head of her drowning son in the water and hurriedly jumped into the water to save her son without caring for her life.

Eventually, she caught her child with the hair and held him tightly in her arms before coming out of the river.

The boy was instantly admitted to a local primary health centre for treatment. The boy was released after primary treatment.

“The boy is safe and there is nothing to worry,” Dr Anwar Alam who treated the boy told the local media on Sunday.