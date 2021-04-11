Mother of lynched Bihar cop dies of shock, both cremated together

PATNA—The mother of a Bihar police official who was lynched by a mob in West Bengal met her untimely end too after coming to know about her son’s death.

The police official Ashwini Kumar, 50, who was posted as station house officer with the Kishanganj police station had gone to a village in neighbouring West Bengal on Saturday morning to recover a stolen bike and arrest the accused persons when he was lynched an angry mob.

Urmila Devi, 70, the mother of the slain police officer, was initially not informed about the death of her son but as his body reached home, she could not bear the tragedy and died of shock.

The entire surroundings became sorrowful when the funeral processions of both the slain police official and his mother were taken out together on Sunday.

Slain official’s daughter said her father was an honest police officer who killed under part of a larger conspiracy. She demanded dismissal of police officers who fled the scene leaving her father alone at the mercy of the angry mob.

Zonal Inspector General of Police, Purnia, has suspended seven cops who escaped from the spot to save their lives leaving Ashwani Kumar trapped in the crowd which lynched him to death.

The state government has announced to pay adequate compensation to the victim family and also to provide a government job to the grieving family.