The Bihar Post

Mother of lynched Bihar cop dies of shock, both cremated together

BiharIndiaOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
cop lynching, Kishanganj, West Bengal, Ashwini Kumar lynching, Bihar, Bihar cop lynching
68

PATNA—The mother of a Bihar police official who was lynched by a mob in West Bengal met her untimely end too after coming to know about her son’s death.

The police official Ashwini Kumar, 50, who was posted as station house officer with the Kishanganj police station had gone to a village in neighbouring West Bengal on Saturday morning to recover a stolen bike and arrest the accused persons when he was lynched an angry mob.

- Sponsored -

Urmila Devi, 70, the mother of the slain police officer, was initially not informed about the death of her son but as his body reached home, she could not bear the tragedy and died of shock.

You May Like this also

Historians, scholars protest…

Bihar Post Desk

Villager passes 14 years in jail for no…

Bihar Post Desk

The entire surroundings became sorrowful when the funeral processions of both the slain police official and his mother were taken out together on Sunday.

Slain official’s daughter said her father was an honest police officer who killed under part of a larger conspiracy. She demanded dismissal of police officers who fled the scene leaving her father alone at the mercy of the angry mob.

Zonal Inspector General of Police, Purnia, has suspended seven cops who escaped from the spot to save their lives leaving Ashwani Kumar trapped in the crowd which lynched him to death.

The state government has announced to pay adequate compensation to the victim family and also to provide a government job to the grieving family.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6136 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar rape victim gets justice after her…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar school body opposes govt’s…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar judge hands out unique B’day…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,862

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More