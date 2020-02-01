Mosque opened for non-Muslims in Bihar to promote communal harmony

PATNA: A prominent mosque in Bihar is inviting non-Muslims to make tour of the prayer site inside in a bid to narrow down the gap between the two communities.

The first such initiative in the state has been launched by the Bhainsasur Badi Masjid located in Nalanda. Under part of the initiative the people from all faiths are being invited to the mosque to make them aware about how the prayers are offered inside the mosque and clear any confusion in their minds about Islam.

“There has been a lot of confusion about Islam and mosques. The people from other faiths want to know what we do inside the mosque, how we offer prayers, what’s the meaning of Allah-Hu-Akbar and purpose of Azan. So we have planned guided tour to the mosque to answer all these queries,” programme convener Kamran Nomani said.

According to him, people from all faiths have been living together for long but of late, some gaps are being seen between them.

“The idea will provide opportunity to the non-Muslims to watch the prayers sessions and other Islamic activities held inside. This will end their confusions very much,” he added.

Organisers said during the guided tour that has been planned on Sunday, the visitors would be taken to each and every corner of the mosque to make them aware about the religious activities going inside and satisfy their curiously about Islam. The people have been invited to visit the mosque in between 10 am to 4 pm.

“We are hopeful that the initiative will bring the two communities together and promote communal harmony,” said Tabrez Azim, one of the members of the masjid committee, adding the idea could be extended to other mosque depending upon the response of visitors.

This is the first time in the state that any mosque has been kept open for non-Muslims and assumes much significance in the light of the continuing protests in India against the newly-passed Citizenship law and proposed National Register for Citizens (NRC).

In Bihar, the protests have spread to 30 districts out of state’s total 38. During the recent nation-wide shutdown called by multiple organisations on Wednesday (January 29), there were reports of clashes between anti-CAA-NRC protesters and supporters at several places in Bihar although the situation was handled tactfully by the authorities.