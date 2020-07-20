More NDA parliamentarian, legislators test positive for Covid-19 in Bihar

PATNA—Ruling NDA leaders are very fast coming in the grip of coronavirus.

In a new development, JD-U MP from Jhanjharpur, Rampreet Mandal has been found infected with the Coronavirus.

- Sponsored -

Similarly, BJP legislator from Gopalganj town Subhash Singh too has been found infected with virus along with his wife, daughter-in-law ad other family members. All have been kept in home quarantine.

Prior to them, BJP MP from Patliputra, Ram Kripal Yadav and LJP MP from Vaishali, Veena Devi had contracted Corona.

State BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, along with two party ministers, Vijay Kumar Sinha and Vinod Singh too has been infected. Of them, Jaiswal was discharged from AIIMS, Patna only yesterday.

A JD-U minister Shailesh Kumar and BJP MLA Vinay Bihari have tested positive for Covid-19.