Mood shifts from hope to despair as Bihar expresses inability to bring migrants back by buses

PATNA—Bihari migrants and students stranded in various parts of the country due to lockdown appear to have become victims of politics.

Barely hours after the hope of hapless migrants’ to return their homes were brightened by the Narendra Modi government’s move of relaxing lockdown restrictions, the Bihar government has poured cold water on their enthusiasm.

The Bihar government has said it is practically impossible to bring all the stranded Bihari migrants back homes by buses.

The government says there are over 27 lakh (2.7 million) registered migrants stuck in various parts of the country while the number of unregistered migrants and students are even more, and buses are not proper to bring them back.

“According to our records, more than 27 lakh migrant Biharis applied for financial assistance to the chief minister, which include more than five lakh from those stranded in Delhi, 2.68 lakh from from Maharashtra, one lakh from Karnatka, two lakh from Gujarat and thousands from other states,” Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said in a two-minute video released to the media on Thursday.

“Such a huge number of people can’t be brought by buses. It will take months to bring all of them,” Modi said.

He appealed to the Union government to run non-stop special trains to carry the stranded migrants.

Another Bihar minister and JD-U leader Ashok Chaudhary also said buses can’t serve the purpose given huge number of migrants.

He said it would require a minimum of 1.70 lakh buses to carry all of the homes if the government properly followed the social distancing.

The Opposition hit out at the Bihar government for showing reluctance to bring the Bihari people back home.

“If the state governments in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi can bring their people back, why can’t Bihar government?” asked opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav.

“Can’t this double-engine government formed after robbing the people’s mandate even offer this help to the people in distress? The chief minister himself must answer this,” Tejashwi added.

He also announced to provide 2,000 buses to the state government to bring the Bihari migrants back home saying it’s time to act fast, and not make deliberation for long.