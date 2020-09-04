The Bihar Post

Month-long floods hits milk production in north Bihar

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Milk production has come down by 50 percent in north Bihar owing to the severe fodder crisis as a result of month-long floods.

Local media reported two prominent dairies in north Bihar are being supplied hardly 200,000 litres of milk day per day by local milk cooperative societies against the average daily demand of 620,000 litres.

The problem has created as the cattle are not getting green fodder due to continuing floods. 16 districts are in grip of floods in Bihar.

