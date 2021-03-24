Month-long Bihar house session ends with bitter memories of police assaults on Opp lawmakers, degrading values

PATNA—The month-long budget session of the Bihar assembly came to an end on Wednesday on a bitter note.

The opposition lawmakers boycotted the last session of the House to protest the alleged police excesses and instead held their parallel session in the portico of the assembly.

Bihar legislative council witnessed a peculiar scene when rival sides indulged in bitter verbal duel and nearly came face to face after the chief minister Nitish Kumar was shown bangles by an opposition member. Luckily, the apparent unsavory incident was averted by timely invention by some lawmakers.

Angry Bihar opposition leader and RJD lawmaker Tejashwi Yadav threatened to boycott the remaining session of the House if the chief minister doesn’t tender apology.

He also warned of punitive action against the police caught on cameras assaulting and misbehaving with the legislators reminding no government is permanent.

“My Name is Tejashwi. CM Nitish & his puppet officers must know that no govt is permanent. MLAs were abused and beaten inside the Assembly. They have set an unparliamentary trend. If CM does not apologise for the incident, we may boycott the Assembly for the remaining tenure,” Tejashwi tweeted today.

The budget session which started on February 19 will be remembered for some shocking developments which will ever remained etched in people’s memory.

This was first time in the history of Bihar assembly that the police forces were called in to evict the protesting legislators by force and it was also for the first that the police forces remained present in the House to ensure passage of the controversial Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021.

The Bill empowers the police force to arrest people without a warrant.

The chief minister said the Speaker was free to act if facing obstruction in conducting the House business.

“Everyone knows how the speaker’s chamber was gheraoed and what was done in front of his chair in the house. Today it is being said that Police was called there, it is in the speaker’s hands that he can take any help to control the situation,” the CM was quoted as saying by ANI.