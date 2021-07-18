Monsoon session of Parliament to start from tomorrow, 31 Bills likely to be taken up

NEW DELHI—An all-party meeting was held here today a day before the start of the Monsoon session of parliament.

The session commences from tomorrow (July 19) and will continue till August 13. During the 19 sittings of the session, 31 Government business items (including 29 Bills and 2 financial items) will be taken up. Six bills will be brought to replace the ordinances, the government informed.

- Sponsored -

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for healthy discussions in the parliament and sought cooperation of the leaders of all political parties. He expressed the hope that the sessions runs smoothly and completes its work.

The PM said that as per the traditions of healthy democracy, issues concerning the people should be raised in amicable manner and the Government should be given opportunity to respond to these discussions.

He said that it was the responsibility of all to create such a conducive environment. He said most of the parliamentarians had been vaccinated against COVID-19 and hoped that this would help in undertaking the activities in the parliament confidently.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Government was ready for discussion on any topic under the rules. Seeking full cooperation of all the parties in the smooth running of the houses, he said that there should be structured debate on the issues.

Leaders of 33 political parties including Congress, TMC, DMK, YSRCP, Shiv Sena, JDU, BJD, SP, TRS, AIDMK, BSP, NCP, TDP, Akali Dal, RJD, AAP, CPI, CPI (M), IUML, AJSU, RLP, RSP, MDMK, Tamil Maanila Congress, Kerala Congress, JMM, MNF, RPI and NPF participated in the meeting.

List of bills likely to be taken up during monsoon session, 2021

I – LEGISLATIVE BUSINESS

1. The Tribunal Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021 – To replace Ordinance.

2. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021- To replace Ordinance.

3. The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 – To replace Ordinance.

4.The Essential Defence Service Bill, 2021- To replace Ordinance.

5. The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2021 – To replace Ordinance.

6. The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2021 – To replace Ordinance.

7. The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019.

8. The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

9. The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020.

10. The Maintenance & Welfare of parents & Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

11. The National Institutes of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019 as passed by Rajya Sabha.

12. The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 as passed by Lok Sabha.

13. The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021 as passed by Lok Sabha.

14. The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019.

15. The Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition & Development) Amendment Bill, 2021.

16. The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021

17. The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

18. The Cantonment Bill, 2021.

19. The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2021.

20. The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

21. The Indian Institute of Forest Management Bill, 2021.

22. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

23. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

24. The Indian Marine Fisheries Bill, 2021.

25. The Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

26. The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021.

27. The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

28. The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021.

29. The Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

II – FINACIAL BUSINESS

1. Presentation, Discussion and Voting on Supplementary Demands for Grants for the 2021-22 and introduction, consideration and passing of the related Appropriation Bill.

2. Presentation, Discussion and Voting on Excess Demands for Grants for 2017-18 and introduction, consideration and passing of the related Appropriation Bill.