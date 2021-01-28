The Bihar Post

Monkey halts Rajdhani Express for an hour in Bihar

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A jumping monkey disrupted the movement of several trains in Bihar on Thursday.

Railways officials said the movements of several trains, including Rajdhani Express, remained disrupted after the monkey jumped on the overhead live wires in Buxur district, snapping the power supply for close to an hour.

Soon after getting the information, a technical team of railways rushed to the spot and finally restored power supply after much efforts.

“We were able to restore the power supply after about an hour,” a railway official Manoj Kumar told the local media. The problem created after the monkey had jumped on the overhead live wires, he said.

