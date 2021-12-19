Moments after being arrested, dreaded Bihar gangster dies of heart attack

PATNA—A dreaded gangster who faced more than 150 criminal cases as serious as murder, kidnapping and extortion died of heart attack shortly after being arrested by the police in Bihar.

Pappu Deo, a dreaded gangster from Kosi, had emerged as the terror of the north Bihar but on late Saturday he finally landed in the police net following a fierce encounter.

Acting on a tip-off that the gangster along with his gang members was trying to capture a land in Saharsa, a police team rushed to the spot leading to the encounter.

In course of encounter the police arrested three of his gang members. Based on the information provided by them, the police later also arrested the gangster.

“While in police custody, he complained of uneasiness after which he was admitted to a local government hospital which later referred him to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital for better medicare but the died of cardiac arrest midway,” a police official told the media.