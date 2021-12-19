The Bihar Post

Moments after being arrested, dreaded Bihar gangster dies of heart attack

BiharCrime
By Bihar Post Desk
Pappu Deo, Saharsa, Bihar Image-Twitter
5

PATNA—A dreaded gangster who faced more than 150 criminal cases as serious as murder, kidnapping and extortion died of heart attack shortly after being arrested by the police in Bihar.

Pappu Deo, a dreaded gangster from Kosi, had emerged as the terror of the north Bihar but on late Saturday he finally landed in the police net following a fierce encounter.

You May Like this also

Bihar Liquor ban: Duabi-based engineer…

Bihar Post Desk

Judges cast aside traditional rituals,…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

Acting on a tip-off that the gangster along with his gang members was trying to capture a land in Saharsa, a police team rushed to the spot leading to the encounter.

In course of encounter the police arrested three of his gang members. Based on the information provided by them, the police later also arrested the gangster.

“While in police custody, he complained of uneasiness after which he was admitted to a local government hospital which later referred him to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital for better medicare but the died of cardiac arrest midway,” a police official told the media.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6557 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Cataract surgery botch-up: NHRC terms it…

Bihar Post Desk

Botched cataract operation at free…

Bihar Post Desk

Embarrassment for Nitish after empty…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,547

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More