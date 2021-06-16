Mobile App Review for Cricket Betting Online

Today we will conduct a small 1xBet Mobile App Review. The mobile version of the bookmaker for smartphones will help you to enjoy your favorite sports anytime and anywhere and make profitable bets.

Features of 1xBet mobile app

The 1xBet mobile app has a pleasant design, good optimization, and an intuitive interface. By installing the client on your smartphone, you will be able to bet in the office, in transport, on a visit or anywhere else. The main thing is to have a good quality Internet connection.

In the mobile application you will find:

* a large selection of sports events;

* high odds;

* nice bonuses;

* 24×7 support service;

* a wide choice of payment systems, including cryptocurrencies.

How to download the 1xBet app for Android

To install the mobile app on Android, do the following:

1. Go to the official site of the site from the device on which you plan to install the application. If you have trouble logging in, use a mirror or VPN.

2. Select the “All apps” section for downloading mobile software.

3. In your smartphone’s security settings, allow apps from unknown sources to be installed.

4. Install the downloaded apk file. It will take about 30 MB in the internal memory of the device.

After that you will be able to open the application, log in to your account and win on sports betting.

In order for the application to work without freezing, the characteristics of your device should be about the following:

* Android at least version 5;

* At least 1 GB of RAM;

* about 200 mb of internal memory.

How to download the 1xBet app for iOS

Installing a mobile client on iOS is somewhat easier than on Android. To do this, you need to:

1. Go to the App Store or the official site of the site in the section “All apps”. Use a mirror or VPN if you have trouble logging in.

2. Click on install if you are using the App Store, or the button to download on the site.

As you can see, nothing complicated. Now you can launch the app and make money on your favorite sports.

For the app to work fully, your device must meet about these characteristics:

* iOS version 10 or higher;

* RAM of at least 1 GB;

* approximately 200 MB of internal memory.

1xBet mobile site

And if you don’t want to waste time and smartphone memory on installing applications, you can use a special mobile version of the site. It has almost the same functionality as the computer version.

There are some differences between the adaptive version of the site and the application. The client works faster, but the mobile web version has slightly more features. For example, viewing news, among which you can learn about various promotions.

If you want to bet comfortably and be able to bet at any time – install the 1xBet app on your smartphone. We hope that our 1xBet Mobile App Review has answered all your questions.