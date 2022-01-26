The Bihar Post

Mob set train on fire in Bihar as protest against railway exam turns violent

BiharIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
RRB exam, NTPC result, railway exam protest, train on fire, Gaya, Bihar, Image: Social Media
9

PATNA—Angry mob of job aspirants set a train on fire over alleged anomalies in the tests conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).

Reports said angry mob gathered at the Gaya railway station on Wednesday and set some bogies of a passenger train on fire as the security forces battled hard to keep the rampaging protesters under control.

- Sponsored -

“The rakes were empty and parked inside the yard when miscreants set a coach on fire. It has not resulted in disruption of rail traffic,” East Central Railway CPRO Rajesh Kumar told PTI.

You May Like this also

After numerous air travels, Indian…

Bihar Post Desk

Cruel Bihar man kills wife after she…

Bihar Post Desk

Gaya SSP Aditya Kumar said the police had taken some protesters under custody and action would be taken after arsonists were identified.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has promised to look into the grievances of the students while urging the protesters not to take law into their hands.

Protests have been continuing for the past three days in Bihar during which the mob have kept on blocked the rail routes in various sections and targeting trains, prompting authorities to cancel dozens of trains.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6607 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

‘If you have of much of problems,…

Bihar Post Desk

News Analysis: Nitish government on its…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar political drama: BJP asks JD-U…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 2,009

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More