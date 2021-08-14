Mixed vaccine doses to Bihar villagers, albeit by mistake, produce tremendous results

PATNA—The administering of mixed doses of vaccines to two persons in Bihar, albeit by mistake, has produced wonderful results, giving them 10 times more protection from the deadly coronavirus. The story came to light after their antibody tests were conducted.

A 67-year-old Sunila Devi from Punpun block in Patna and a government employee Vivek Kumar posted in the Patna collectorate had received the mixed doses of Covishield and Covaxin by mistake.

Especially, the woman had fallen sick after being administered the vaccine at very close intervals of barely a few minutes. Subsequently, a team of doctors had to keep a watch on her condition.

Recently, the health department collected the samples from the woman for testing her antibody. The officials were hugely surprised when they found presence of antibody in her body up to 400 percent.

“We were keeping watch on their health conditions right since they were given mixed vaccine doses. We have been told that they have had enough antibodies after getting the mixed vaccine doses and also they didn’t have any side effects,” Patna civil surgeon Dr Vibha Kumari said.

A recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) too has found that mixing of vaccine doses gives better results than two doses of the same vaccine.

As per the report released last week, vaccination with a combination of an adenovirus vector platform-based vaccine, followed by an inactivated whole virus vaccine, was not only safe but also gave better immunogenicity.

Health authorities have further found the presence of antibodies in 70 percent of people in Patna district due to continuing vaccination drives. The facts came to light after more than 5,000 people underwent tests at various labs in Patna. The persons selected for tests came from various age-groups.

Director of Gardiner Road hospital in Patna, Dr Manoj Kumar Sinha said Patna had come into “safe zone” owing to good presence of antibodies in vaccinated persons yet the people needed to be more alert.

The health department is now appealing to the people to get both doses of vaccines to increase their antibodies.