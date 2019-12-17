‘Missing’ Nitish: Why once Bihar’s ‘blue-eyed’ boy earns ire of the masses

PATNA: Scores of posters with different sizes and slogans declaring Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar “missing’ flooded Patna on Tuesday, slamming his silence over the Citizenship Amendment Bill which has triggered violent protests across the country.

Although it was not clear who put up these posters yet if the messages written on these posters were any indication, Nitish Kumar’s silence over the CAB and the National Register for Citizens (NRC) have not gone down well among a section of the people.

While some of the posters describe Nitish as “Deaf, dumb and blind” chief minister, others term him as “invisible chief minister who is seen only during the oath-taking ceremony”.

Even as his party, the JD-U, has supported the CAB in the Parliament, Nitish himself has been mysteriously silent over the issue, maintaining total silence while other leaders in his party have strongly opposed the bill.

Again, party vice-president Prashant Kishor told the media that chief minister is not in favour of implementing NRC in Bihar but Nitish himself has been keeping mum over the issue.

Now, the RJD has slammed the chief minister for his bizarre move alleging Nitish might be looking for “excuses” to justify his silence.

#CAA_NRC जैसे अहम राष्ट्रीय मुद्दे पर जेडीयू अध्यक्ष और बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार का अभी तक कोई बयान नहीं आया है। जिसको लेकर राजधानी पटना में 'नीतीश कुमार गुमशुदा' के पोस्टर लगे है। नीतीश कुमार की यह चुप्पी बिहार के लिए ख़तरनाक है। अभी वो बहाना ही खोज रहे है। pic.twitter.com/pRtWfguiO4 — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) December 17, 2019

Very strangely, Nitish Kumar has been “blue-eyed” boy of Bihar politics, each time the masses handing him historic mandate to rule the state.

First, he was given enough mandate in November 2005 and then he returned to power with historic mandate in 2010. In the last, 2015 assembly elections and then in this year’s Lok Sabha polls too, his party was handed plenty of seats to wield his political clout.

But, this is for the first time in many years that the masses have revolted against him this way.