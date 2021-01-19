The Bihar Post

Missing girl found doing nursing course in Bihar four years later

By Bihar Post Desk
Representational image
Image Coutesy: Pexel
19

PATNA/NEW DELHI—A teenaged girl who went mysteriously missing from her maternal uncle’s home in Delhi has been found pursuing nursing course thousands of kilometers away in Bihar.

Police said the 16-year-old girl had fled maternal uncle’s home four years back after which a case was registered with the Delhi police.

The girl fled in May 2017 as her maternal uncle wanted to marry her against her wishes while she wanted to study further.

So, he fled maternal uncle’s home without telling anyone and reached maternal grandfather’s home in Samastipur district of Bihar.

Police said none of her relatives visited her in Bihar home and her maternal grandfather too didn’t inform anyone about her presence.

Later the girl completed her school education and took admission in a nursing course in Samastipur but she was not aware that a case had been registered in this regard.

“Our (Crime Branch) team contacted and examined the relatives, friends and acquaintances of the girl. After analysing Call Detail Records, we found that the girl was somewhere in Bihar,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bhisham Singh was quoted as telling PTI.

