Miscreants loot ornaments worth Rs10 crores from jewellery shop in broad daylight Bihar robbery

PATNA—Armed robbers raided a jewellery shop in Darbhanga town of Bihar and looted ornaments worth around Rs10 crores (Rs100 million).

The robbers were said to be eight in number and had reached the shop walking on foot after parking their bikes a little distance away to escape being noticed.

- Sponsored -

Shop owner Santosh Lath said the miscreants attacked him with pistol butt after he refused to hand over the valuables. Police said they have identified the gang and they would be caught soon.