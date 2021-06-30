Miracle mango tree: One plant grows 121 varieties of juicy fruit!

SAHARANPUR—Villagers in Saharanpur city of Uttar Pradesh are rushing to see a particular mango tree growing as many as 121 varieties of luscious fruits.

According to media reports, horticulturists began this unique experiment on the tree about five years ago and their efforts are bearing fruits now.

The then Joint Director of Horticulture Experiment and Training Centre Rajesh Prasad is credited with grafting 121 varieties of mango branches into a mango tree.

“Different varieties of mango cuttings were grafted into the branches of the indigenous mango tree. A separate nursery in-charge was appointed to take care of the tree. Now different types of mangoes are found on this tree including Dussehri, Langra, Chaunsa, Ramkela, Amrapali, Saharanpur Arun, Saharanpur Varun, Saharanpur Saurabh, Saharanpur Gaurav and Saharanpur Rajiv,” an official told news agency IANS.

Other varieties of mangoes being grown on the same tree include Lucknow Safeda, Tommy at Kings, Pusa Surya, Sensation, Rataul, Kalmi Maldah Mango, Bombay, Smith, Mangifera Jalonia, Gola Bulandshahr, Laranku, LR Special, Alampur Benisha and Asojia Deoband.