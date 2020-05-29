Quarantined migrants transform face of schools in Bihar as officials look stunned

PATNA—Returning migrants have transformed the face of a number of quarantine centres in Bihar with their rare skills, free service and love for their home state.

While many migrants enjoyed time in the company of friends, chatting, playing games on mobiles or talking to the family members, there were others who took up brush and paints and transformed the ugly looks of the buildings. They did all that without charging any money from the government.

In Purnia district, these migrants have given attractive looks to many school buildings. One of the schools painted by the migrant labourers gives the impression of a train stranded at a railway platform.

Authorities said the migrant workers would be paid for their works.

“The government says we will be paid for our works. We are happy to hear this. We want to work here. Why would we go outside if we get job in our own state?” asked one of the migrant workers.

Migrant workers have also transformed the face of a government school located in Valmikinagar town of West Champaran district.

Migrant workers have not only given a soothing coat of paint to the school walls but also cleaned the entire school premises and carried out extensive plantation free of cost.

“This is wonderful. The migrant workers have set a brilliant example for the society by providing their services free of cost and turning the school building quite appealing,” local district magistrate Kundan Kumar said.

Close to 1.5 million migrant workers who returned to Bihar after lockdown are lodged at schools and other government buildings which have been converted into quarantine centres.