Migrant workers left jobless by Corona lockdown earning handsome money by papaya farming

DHANBAD, JHARKHAND—Four migrant labourers left jobless after Corona lockdown have become an inspiration for the society by earning good money by way of papaya farming.

The youths, residents of Bandrabad in Dhanbad district, eked out their family livelihood by working in some private companies in Delhi.

They earned something between Rs250 to Rs300 a day but as the lockdown left them jobless they returned to their homes.

“We faced severe financial crisis at home but one day we came across some Gaon Bachao Abhiyan (Save Village Campaign) officials who suggested us to go for organic papaya farming. The idea suited us,” one of the youth Sanoj Sahis said.

Very soon, the youths acquired two acres of land on lease from local villagers and started papaya farming.

“We are earning something around Rs3,000 by sale of papaya to local markets. We are very happy,” Sanoj said.

Corona-induced lockdown has left millions of migrant workers jobless in India.

A report of Union Home Ministry said there are around four crore (40 million) migrant workers engaged in various works across India.

Of them, 75 lakh (7.5 million) had returned to their homes by trains and buses till May end after nationwide lockdown enforced to check Covid-19 spread.

