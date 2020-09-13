The Bihar Post

‘MGNREGA man’ Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies battling post-Corona complications

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
Raghuvansh Prasad Sing, Raghuvansh death, AIIMS, RJD, Lalu Prasad, Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi, Bihar, Bihar News Image Courtesy: RJD/Twitter
38

PATNA—Veteran socialist leader and former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh who resigned from the RJD only four days back breathed his last at the AIIMS, Delhi on Sunday. He was 74.

Singh who stayed with the party for 32 years was admitted to the AIIMS about a week back after developing post-Corona complications but on Saturday, his condition deteriorated suddenly after which he was put on life-support system.

- Sponsored -

He was the architect of MGNREGA which brought significant changes in the lives of millions of poor villagers. The MNREGA scheme was implemented while he was the rural development minister in UPA-I.

Leaders across the parties have expressed grief over his death. President Ram Nath Kovind described him as an “outstanding leader rooted to the ground” who had “phenomenal understanding of rural India”.

You May Like this also

Nitish Kumar’s credibility has…

Bihar Post Desk

Lalu rejects Raghuvansh’s…

Bihar Post Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while condoling his death said Singh devoted his life to the development of Bihar.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad said he was speechless and shocked to know about his death.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5793 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Job for Dalit killings: Case registered…

Bihar Post Desk

Lawyer shot dead on way to court in…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar polls 2020: Chirag plans to take…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,750

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More