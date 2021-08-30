Meet uneducated rly porter who speaks fluently in English

PATNA—If there is a will, there is a way, and age just can’t be an obstacle on way to anyone’s success.

This has been proved by a railway porter at the Gaya Station of Bihar. Believe it or not, 60-year-old porter Shiv Kumar Gupta has been fluently speaking quite a bit of English, prompting railway staffs to address him as the English Coolie Man.

What is strange is that Gupta has no degree or education yet he still managed to learn quite a bit of the Queen’s language by the sheer force of willpower and determination.

English newspaper in hand and a big smile on his face, this porter will definitely catch your attention once you rush to the Gaya station.

Gupta says that although he is a porter by profession, his first aim in life is to help people. His English-speaking skills set him apart from his colleagues. According to reports, any foreign tourist who comes to Gaya seeks the help of Gupta to negotiate with the other coolies who don’t understand English.

In addition to carrying their goods, Gupta can guide foreign tourists on various aspects related to the Gaya town. This is the greatest achievement of his life, he says. He is a favourite of the locals for this reason and he says that many people often give him gifts out of the love they have for him.