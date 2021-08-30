The Bihar Post

Meet uneducated rly porter who speaks fluently in English

Bihar
By Bihar Post Desk
English, porter, Gaya junction, Bihar
42

PATNA—If there is a will, there is a way, and age just can’t be an obstacle on way to anyone’s success.

This has been proved by a railway porter at the Gaya Station of Bihar. Believe it or not, 60-year-old porter Shiv Kumar Gupta has been fluently speaking quite a bit of English, prompting railway staffs to address him as the English Coolie Man.

- Sponsored -

What is strange is that Gupta has no degree or education yet he still managed to learn quite a bit of the Queen’s language by the sheer force of willpower and determination.

You May Like this also

Mad scramble among Bihar’s ruling…

Bihar Post Desk

Lalu’s RJD sets condition for…

Bihar Post Desk

English newspaper in hand and a big smile on his face, this porter will definitely catch your attention once you rush to the Gaya station.

Gupta says that although he is a porter by profession, his first aim in life is to help people. His English-speaking skills set him apart from his colleagues. According to reports, any foreign tourist who comes to Gaya seeks the help of Gupta to negotiate with the other coolies who don’t understand English.

In addition to carrying their goods, Gupta can guide foreign tourists on various aspects related to the Gaya town. This is the greatest achievement of his life, he says. He is a favourite of the locals for this reason and he says that many people often give him gifts out of the love they have for him.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6433 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Lalu in no mood to tolerate his…

Bihar Post Desk

Nurse killed, doctor injured in nursing…

Bihar Post Desk

India: Court gives smuggler job of…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,431

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More