Medical students protest after failing in MBBS exams, seek promotion

PATNA—Medical students in Bihar have registered protests after some 37 percent of them failed to clear the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) professional examination.

The MBBS is an undergraduate medical degree in the course to become a doctor. MBBS is one of the best professional degrees in science and medicine. The length of the MBBS course is five years and one year of internship in nonprofit organizations, medical centres, and rehabilitation centres.

According to reports, more than 1,100 students of 2019 batch from nine medical colleges across the state had appeared for the first year examination conducted by the Aryabhatta Knowledge University (AKU), Patna in March this year but 37 per cent failed the examination.

“Around 37 per cent of students have failed the MBBS exam,” AKU controller of examination has Rajeev Ranjan told the media on Thursday.

This is the worst performance by the MBBS students since the university came into being in 2010, said another official. He added that the failed MBBS students were now demanding that they be promoted on the basis of internal marks.

Students blamed low quality teaching behind their poor performance in the exam. They said the classes were conducted online during the COVID-19 period but the examinations were held offline.

The names of nine medical colleges whose students failed in the exam included Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), both in Patna, Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMMCH), Gaya, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH), Bhagalpur, Madhepura Medical College (MMC), Government Medical College (GMC), Betia (West Champaran), Madhubani Medical College (MMC) and Vardhman Medical College (VMC), Pawapuri (Nalanda).