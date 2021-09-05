The Bihar Post

Medical students protest after failing in MBBS exams, seek promotion

BiharIndiaOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
MBBS exam, AKU, Bihar, medical students, Bihar News Image: Pexels.com
17

PATNA—Medical students in Bihar have registered protests after some 37 percent of them failed to clear the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) professional examination.

The MBBS is an undergraduate medical degree in the course to become a doctor. MBBS is one of the best professional degrees in science and medicine. The length of the MBBS course is five years and one year of internship in nonprofit organizations, medical centres, and rehabilitation centres.

- Sponsored -

According to reports, more than 1,100 students of 2019 batch from nine medical colleges across the state had appeared for the first year examination conducted by the Aryabhatta Knowledge University (AKU), Patna in March this year but 37 per cent failed the examination.

You May Like this also

Animal welfare board orders inquiry…

Bihar Post Desk

Jayprakash Narayan ousted from pol…

Bihar Post Desk

“Around 37 per cent of students have failed the MBBS exam,” AKU controller of examination has Rajeev Ranjan told the media on Thursday.

This is the worst performance by the MBBS students since the university came into being in 2010, said another official. He added that the failed MBBS students were now demanding that they be promoted on the basis of internal marks.

Students blamed low quality teaching behind their poor performance in the exam. They said the classes were conducted online during the COVID-19 period but the examinations were held offline.

The names of nine medical colleges whose students failed in the exam included Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), both in Patna, Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMMCH), Gaya, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH), Bhagalpur, Madhepura Medical College (MMC), Government Medical College (GMC), Betia (West Champaran), Madhubani Medical College (MMC) and Vardhman Medical College (VMC), Pawapuri (Nalanda).

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6443 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Meet uneducated rly porter who speaks…

Bihar Post Desk

Youth lynched on the suspicion of…

Bihar Post Desk

Jumbo conflict: Herds of elephants that…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,963

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More