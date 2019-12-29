Maya, Akhilesh skip Opp’s ‘show of strength’ as Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM

RANCHI: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren was on Sunday sworn in as the 11th chief minister of 19-year-old Jharkhand which was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000.

Governor Draupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to 44-year-old Soren who took oath of office for the second time.

The oath-taking ceremony virtually turned out to be the “show of strength” for the opposition parties with a host of political leaders, including three chief ministers, attending the function.

They included Miss Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, Ashok Gehlot, chief minister of Rajasthan and Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister of Chhattisgarh.

Apart from them, Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president, MK Stalin and Kanimozhi, DMK, Atul Kumar Anjan and D Raja, CPI, Sitaram Yechury, CPIM, Sharad Yadav, LJD, Tejashwi Yadav, RJD, and AAP leader Sanjay Singh also attended the ceremony.

However, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Miss Mayawati were conspicuous by their absence. They had attended the similar show of opposition’s strength displayed during the oath-taking ceremony of HD Kumaraswami who was sworn in as Karnataka chief minister in May last year.

The Opposition’s Grand Alliance headed by JMM leader Hemant Soren put up a spectacular performance in the just-held assembly elections in Jharkhand, badly defeating the ruling BJP headed by Raghubar Das.

The BJP had set a target of winning 65 seats out of total 81seats this time but ended up winning only 25 seats.

On the other hand, the Grand Alliance bagged 47 seats. Of them, 30 seats alone were won by the JMM and 16 by the Congress whereas the RJD won one seat.